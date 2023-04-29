live now

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

Stay connected for all the live updates!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 38 of IPL 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Stay connected for all the live updates!

KKR vs GT Live: Nitish Rana TAKEN! Joshua Little to Nitish Rana, OUT! KKR vs GT Live: Venkatesh Iyer departs! Joshua Little to Venkatesh Iyer, OUT! KKR vs GT Live: N Jagadeesan goes! Shami to N Jagadeesan, THATS OUT!! Lbw!! IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to field against Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.