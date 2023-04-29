IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

Stay connected for all the live updates!
Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 38 of IPL 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Stay connected for all the live updates!
Joshua Little to Nitish Rana, OUT!
Joshua Little to Venkatesh Iyer, OUT!
Shami to N Jagadeesan, THATS OUT!! Lbw!!
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.