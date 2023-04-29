Saturday, Apr 29, 2023
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:58 PM, Sat - 29 April 23
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 38 of IPL 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

  • 29 Apr 2023 05:23 PM (IST)

    KKR vs GT Live: Nitish Rana TAKEN!

    Joshua Little to Nitish Rana, OUT!

  • 29 Apr 2023 04:54 PM (IST)

    KKR vs GT Live: Venkatesh Iyer departs!

    Joshua Little to Venkatesh Iyer, OUT!

  • 29 Apr 2023 04:32 PM (IST)

    KKR vs GT Live: N Jagadeesan goes!

    Shami to N Jagadeesan, THATS OUT!! Lbw!!

  • 29 Apr 2023 03:59 PM (IST)

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to field against Kolkata Knight Riders

    Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

