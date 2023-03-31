IPL 2023 LIVE UPDATES

Friday, Mar 31, 2023
Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, go up against 4 time champions the Chennai Super Kings, captained by MS Dhoni in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Published Date - 06:00 PM, Fri - 31 March 23
Hyderabad: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 will kick off today.

  • 31 Mar 2023 08:06 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: Rashid strikes!

    Rashid Khan gets the wicket of Moeen Ali and CSK are 2 down.

    CSK 50/2 (5.5)

  • 31 Mar 2023 08:00 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: Moeen Ali on rampage

    Moeen Ali first hit Mohammed Shami delivery for a six over long-off on a free-hit before piercing the gap on leg side to get a four to wide of long-on region.

  • 31 Mar 2023 07:49 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: Shami cleans up Conway

    100th IPL wicket for Shami, cleans up David Conway. CSK are one down.

  • 31 Mar 2023 07:44 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: CSK accelerate!

    While the first over was a tidy one from Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya leaked runs in the second over as Ruturaj Gaikwad hit two fours in the over

  • 31 Mar 2023 07:33 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: The playing XIs are out

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): S Gill, W Saha (wk), K Williamson, H Pandya (c), V Shankar, R Tewatia, R Khan, M Shami, J Little, Y Dayal, A Joseph.

  • 31 Mar 2023 07:16 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

    Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

  • 31 Mar 2023 06:45 PM (IST)

    Rashmika Mandanna sizzles

    Rashmika Mandanna sizzling to her super hit song 'Saami Saami' from Puspha and Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR

  • 31 Mar 2023 06:42 PM (IST)

    Tamanna Bhatia dance performance

    Tamanna Bhatia dancing to Telugu hit song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava and Hindi super hit songs..

  • 31 Mar 2023 06:24 PM (IST)

    Arjit Singh enthralls crowd with live performance

    Arjit Singh and his band enthralling the crowd with his superhit songs. Cricketers, officials and fans enjoying the live performance..

  • 31 Mar 2023 06:06 PM (IST)

    IPL 2023: Opening ceremony begins

    The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League 2023 started with a fiery speech from Mandira Bedi.

     

