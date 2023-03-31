IPL 2023 LIVE UPDATES

live now

Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, go up against 4 time champions the Chennai Super Kings, captained by MS Dhoni in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Published Date - 06:00 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 will kick off today.

GT vs CSK Live: Rashid strikes! Rashid Khan gets the wicket of Moeen Ali and CSK are 2 down. CSK 50/2 (5.5) GT vs CSK Live: Moeen Ali on rampage Moeen Ali first hit Mohammed Shami delivery for a six over long-off on a free-hit before piercing the gap on leg side to get a four to wide of long-on region. GT vs CSK Live: Shami cleans up Conway 100th IPL wicket for Shami, cleans up David Conway. CSK are one down. GT vs CSK Live: CSK accelerate! While the first over was a tidy one from Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya leaked runs in the second over as Ruturaj Gaikwad hit two fours in the over GT vs CSK Live: The playing XIs are out Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): S Gill, W Saha (wk), K Williamson, H Pandya (c), V Shankar, R Tewatia, R Khan, M Shami, J Little, Y Dayal, A Joseph. GT vs CSK Live: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Rashmika Mandanna sizzles Rashmika Mandanna sizzling to her super hit song 'Saami Saami' from Puspha and Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR Tamanna Bhatia dance performance Tamanna Bhatia dancing to Telugu hit song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava and Hindi super hit songs.. Arjit Singh enthralls crowd with live performance Arjit Singh and his band enthralling the crowd with his superhit songs. Cricketers, officials and fans enjoying the live performance.. 𝙈𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨! How about that for a performance to kick off the proceedings 🎶🎶@arijitsingh begins the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some style 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/1ro3KWMUSW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023 IPL 2023: Opening ceremony begins The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League 2023 started with a fiery speech from Mandira Bedi.

