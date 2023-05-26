live now

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live updates

Stay connected for live score and updates related to the match

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of IPL 2023, Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs MI Live: Gill gets to 50 Shubman Gill continues his good form, reaches 50 in 32 balls. GT 83/1 (9.3) GT vs MI Live: Gill leading the charge Shubman Gill is in form of his life. He is putting his team in a pretty good position. GT 81/1 (9.1) GT vs MI Live: Wicket!! Saha departs, Piyush chawla strikes. GT 59/1 (7) GT vs MI Live: GT start well! Gill-Saha give good start to Gujarat Titans in the powerplay. GT 22/0 (3.3) GT vs MI Live: Decent first over! MI concede only 3 runs in the first over. Jason Behrendorff keeps it tight. GT 3/0 (1) GT vs MI Live: Action begins! The Qualifier 2 is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill take guard for Gujarat Titans. GT vs MI Live: list of substitutes Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi GT vs MI Live: GT Playing XI Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami GT vs MI Live: MI Playing XI Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal GT vs MI Live: TOSS Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field GT vs MI Live: Toss and start time announced! The toss time for the game is 7:45 PM while the start time for the match is 8 PM. GT vs MI Live: Toss delayed The toss has been delayed due to rain. GT vs MI Live: Head-to-head This will be the third meeting between GT and MI this season, with both teams winning one game each other.