IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live updates

Stay connected for live score and updates related to the match

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:10 PM, Fri - 26 May 23
Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of IPL 2023, Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • 26 May 2023 08:48 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: Gill gets to 50

    Shubman Gill continues his good form, reaches 50 in 32 balls.

    GT 83/1 (9.3)

  • 26 May 2023 08:47 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: Gill leading the charge

    Shubman Gill is in form of his life. He is putting his team in a pretty good position.

    GT 81/1 (9.1)

  • 26 May 2023 08:45 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: Wicket!!

    Saha departs, Piyush chawla strikes.

    GT 59/1 (7)

  • 26 May 2023 08:16 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: GT start well!

    Gill-Saha give good start to Gujarat Titans in the powerplay.

    GT 22/0 (3.3)

  • 26 May 2023 08:07 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: Decent first over!

    MI concede only 3 runs in the first over. Jason Behrendorff keeps it tight.

    GT 3/0 (1)

  • 26 May 2023 08:06 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: Action begins!

    The Qualifier 2 is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill take guard for Gujarat Titans.

     

     

  • 26 May 2023 08:04 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: list of substitutes

    Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal

    Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi

  • 26 May 2023 07:53 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: GT Playing XI

    Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

  • 26 May 2023 07:52 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: MI Playing XI

    Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

  • 26 May 2023 07:50 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: TOSS

    Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field

  • 26 May 2023 07:25 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: Toss and start time announced!

    The toss time for the game is 7:45 PM while the start time for the match is 8 PM.

  • 26 May 2023 07:17 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: Toss delayed

    The toss has been delayed due to rain.

  • 26 May 2023 07:10 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: Head-to-head

    This will be the third meeting between GT and MI this season, with both teams winning one game each other.

