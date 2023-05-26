IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live updates

Stay connected for live score and updates related to the match
Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of IPL 2023, Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Shubman Gill continues his good form, reaches 50 in 32 balls.
GT 83/1 (9.3)
Shubman Gill is in form of his life. He is putting his team in a pretty good position.
GT 81/1 (9.1)
Saha departs, Piyush chawla strikes.
GT 59/1 (7)
Gill-Saha give good start to Gujarat Titans in the powerplay.
GT 22/0 (3.3)
MI concede only 3 runs in the first over. Jason Behrendorff keeps it tight.
GT 3/0 (1)
The Qualifier 2 is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill take guard for Gujarat Titans.
Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field
The toss time for the game is 7:45 PM while the start time for the match is 8 PM.
The toss has been delayed due to rain.
This will be the third meeting between GT and MI this season, with both teams winning one game each other.