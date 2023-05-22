IPL 2023: Three centuries registered on last day of league stage

By Mitu David Published Date - 04:08 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: The final day of the IPL 2023 league stage witnessed some brilliant batting performances as Cameron Green, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored centuries for their respective teams to finish the league stage in style.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Cameron Green scored his maiden IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match of the tourney. He smacked 8 fours and 8 sixes on to way to the 100 mark.

In the second game of the last day, Virat Kohli racked up his second ton of the 2023 IPL season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli, who opened the innings for RCB after being asked to bat first by Gujarat Titans, hit 13 fours and a six in his 101-run innings to help RCB post a total of 197 runs in 20 overs. But while chasing the huge target, Titan’s Shubman Gill scored a century to knock RCB out of the tournament.

With the century, Virat Kohli (7) surpassed Chris Gayle’s (6) record for most centuries in IPL. Gill also registered his second ton of the tournament.

This season of IPL also holds the record for most centuries in a season (11). Earlier, the record was held by the 2022 edition of the IPL with 8 centuries.

List of batsmen to score centuries this year:

Virat Kohli (RCB) – 2

Shubman Gill (GT) – 2

Cameron Green (MI) – 1

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 1

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 1

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) – 1

Harry Brook (SRH) – 1

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – 1

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) – 1