Andhra Pradesh: TTD begins junior college admission

The Devastanam Education Officer has announced that eligible candidates can apply online for admission to Sri Padmavathi and Sri Venkateswara Junior Colleges from May 17

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:20 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has opened admission for TTD junior colleges for the next academic year. The Devastanam Education Officer Bhaskar Reddy, has announced that eligible candidates can apply online for admission to Sri Padmavathi and Sri Venkateswara Junior Colleges from May 17. The last day for admission is June 5.

For the application, the student can visit admissions.tirumala.org and apply for the course they are willing to take. The students can get guidance through the helpline number, which is available on the website.

After the deadline for application registration has passed, seats will be assigned online based on merit and in accordance with the reservation regulation. The student will get a text message after the selection process confirming their admission.

If any application is not filled out correctly by the candidate, it will be automatically denied, and the application will be terminated. Therefore, before submitting an online application, students are urged to carefully read the instructions and guidelines.