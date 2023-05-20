Foundation for TTD temple in Karimnagar on May 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the foundation for the construction of a TTD temple in Karimnagar would be laid on May 31. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, AO Dharma Reddy, temple priests and others would take part in the ceremony.

The Minister, who along with TTD officials and sthapathis visited the site for the construction of the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Padmanagar here on Saturday, said TTD would usually construct only one temple in each State. Though there was a Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, the TTD had come forward to construct one more shrine in Karimnagar following the initiative of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Venkateshwara Swamy temple would be constructed in 10 acres of land spending Rs.20 crore. Informing that the temple would be completed within one year, he said Srinivasa Kalyanam would be performed on a grand scale in the evening after laying the foundation. On May 22, the first puja would be performed at the sanctum sanctorum wherein TTD main priest Venugopala Dikshithulu would participate.

Out of 10 acres, the sanctum sanctorum would be constructed on 30 guntas. Informing that the design and plans were already prepared, the Minister said that besides a well on the East side, temple tank, mandapams, rooms for temple staff and others would be developed on the left side.

