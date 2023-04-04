IPL 2023: Top five most expensive signings at auction

IPL 2023 promises to be an exciting and action-packed season with some of the best cricketers from around the world showcasing their skills in the biggest T20 league in the world.

By IANS Published Date - 01:11 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Photo: IANS

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular and lucrative cricket events not only in India but also around the world. This prestigious tournament attracted only the top international talent and local stars in the cricket world, and that has IPL franchises competing to sign the best players.

With the 2023 IPL season kick-started, let’s take a look at the top five most expensive players signed for the tournament during IPL player auction earlier this year.

Harry Brook (Rs 13.25 cr)

Harry Brook is an English right-handed batsman who was signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2023 season for Rs 13.25 crore.

Brook has represented England in various age-group teams and is known for his attacking stroke play. He made his first-class debut for Yorkshire in 2022 and has since scored over 3,000 runs in his First Class cricket career.

This will be the first time that Brook will be gracing the IPL field.

Nicholas Pooran (Rs 16 cr)

Nicholas Pooran is a Trinidadian wicketkeeper-batsman who has played for Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Last year, he was able to score 306 runs in 14 games and two half-centuries with SRH.

This year, the 27-year-old was signed by one of the two new teams in the league, Lucknow Super Giants. He has signed for the IPL 2023 season for Rs 16 crore.

Pooran has established himself as a T20 specialist and is known for his explosive batting. He has played for several T20 leagues around the world, including the Caribbean Premier League, the Big Bash League, and the Indian Premier League.

Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 cr)

Ben Stokes is an English all-rounder signed by Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL season. Stokes is one of the best all-rounders in the world and was a crucial part of the Rajasthan Royals after joining the team in 2018.

It's easy to see why other franchises would want him in the team, and good for CSK since they got to sign him for Rs 16.25 crore.

He is a hard-hitting batsman and a capable fast bowler, with a knack for taking crucial wickets. The 30-year-old left-handed batsman is a match-winner with both bat and ball and is known for his aggressive style of play.

Cameron Green (Rs 17.5 cr)

Cameron Green is an Australian all-rounder and was snatched by Mumbai Indians for the 2023 season. Green is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in Australian cricket and is known for his elegant stroke play and his ability to bowl crucial spells of fast-medium pace.

The 23-year-old right-handed batsman is a technically sound player, can score runs all around the ground, and can swing the ball both ways. He’ll surely be a key player for Mumbai Indians this year.

It’s also worth noting that that’ll be the first time that Green will be playing for the IPL.

Sam Curran (Rs 18.5 cr)

Sam Curran is a young and talented all-rounder from England who has made a big impact in international cricket in a short period. He joined the IPL in 2019 by playing for Punjab Kings. The all-rounder also played for Chennai Super Kings from 2020 to 2021.

He already stood out during his IPL debut in 2019 and scored 95 runs and picked up 10 wickets in just 9 matches. Despite being a first-timer in the league, he was awarded Player of the Match twice.

His play at Chennai Super Kings only got better and he quickly became a vital member of the team. It’s simply no wonder why Punjab Kings were willing to go all out for this English all-rounder.

He’s now the most expensive purchase in the history of IPL after breaking Chris Morris’ record of RS 16.25 cr.