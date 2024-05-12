| Ipl 2024 Csk V Rr On May 12 When And Where To Watch

By IANS Updated On - 12 May 2024, 09:33 AM

Chennai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to seal a playoff spot when they play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 61 of the IPL 2024 on Sunday afternoon.

Rajasthan are currently second in the standings with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.476, winning eight out of their 11 matches so far this season. Meanwhile, Chennai have played 12 games, winning and losing six times each. Chennai Super Kings are currently fourth in the pints table with 12 points and an NRR of +0.491.

In the head-to-head record, the two teams have played each other 28 times in the IPL with the RR winning 13 and CSK ending victorious in 15.

CSK v RR head-to-head 28-

Chennai Super Kings: 15

Rajasthan Royals: 13

CSK v RR match time: The match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT)

CSK v RR match venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK v RR Live broadcast on television in India: The CSK v RR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of CSK v RR is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj