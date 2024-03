IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Team opted for new captain – Pat Cummins | Indian Premier League

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad has appointed Pat Cummins as their captain for the 2024 Indian Premier League season, replacing Aiden Markram. Cummins, who won the World Test Championship and the Ashes, will join SRH’s new head coach, Daniel Vettori.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 09:36 PM

