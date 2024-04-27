Facial recognition likely for TS EAPCET

A student will be permitted for the examination if the captured photograph matches the one in the registration form.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 27 April 2024, 11:55 PM

Representational Image created using AI.

Hyderabad: In a bid to thwart impersonation and enhance the examination’s integrity, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad is likely to introduce facial recognition in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) scheduled for May 7-11.

As per the new feature, which is in the test-run stage, a student’s photograph — captured before the commencement of the entrance test — synchronises with the photograph uploaded in the application form. A student will be permitted for the examination if the captured photograph matches the one in the registration form. Special software has been designed for this feature to ensure bonafide students take the test.

Every year, the JNTU-H, which holds the TS EAPCET, verifies candidates’ credentials — admit card and valid identity card — besides capturing biometric fingerprint details and photographs, which are manually cross-verified. These biometric details and photographs are again verified during the admission counselling to ensure there is no impersonation. This time, the impersonation is checked using software before the commencement of the examination.

“A new facial comparison feature is being planned for TS EAPCET 2024. A final test run is scheduled for Sunday. If everything goes as planned, it will be introduced in exams this year if not next year,” official sources told Telangana Today.

The A&P entrance exam is scheduled for May 7-8 and the engineering test is from May 9-11. As many as 3,54,393 students registered for the entrance test till the last count on Saturday.

Of the total, 2,54,158 students enrolled for the engineering stream, 99,890 for A&P and 345 for both engineering and A&P. The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is May 1. Admit cards will be available for download on eapcet.tsche.ac.in/ from April 29.