IPL: LSG beat SRH by 12 runs

Navi Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in an IPL match here on Monday.

Skipper KL Rahul (68 off 50) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (51 off 33 balls) hit half-centuries as Lucknow Super Giants scored 169 for 7 and then restricted Sunrisers to 157 for 9. Avesh Khan took 4 for 24 while Jason Holder took 3/34.

Brief scores:



LSG 169 for 7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 68 off 50 balls, Deepak Hooda 51 off 33 balls, Washington Sundar 2/28, Romario Shepherd 2/42) SRH 157/9 (Rahul Tripathi 44 off 30 balls, Avesh Khan Khan 4/24, Jason Holder 3/34).

