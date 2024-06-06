IRCTC announces ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra’ with Jyotirlinga from Secunderabad

The tour offers an opportunity for rail passengers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to have darshan of one of the Jyotirlinga (Rameshwaram), while also covering other important pilgrim places.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced another trip of Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Secunderabad – ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga’.

Significantly, it provides boarding and aligning facility for passengers at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam in Telangana and Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh, SCR officials said in a press release.

It includes all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation, catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner), professional and tour escorts, travel insurance and presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel.

Meanwhile, the 19th trip of Ayodhya – Kashi: Punya Kshetra Yatra, Bharat Gaurav train will commence its journey from Secunderabad railway station on June 8.

Here are the details

Tour: Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga

Duration: 8 Nights/9 Days, from June 22 to 30.

Tour itinerary – Secunderabad- Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam)- Rameswaram-Madurai- Kanyakumari- Trivandrum-Trichy-Thanjavur. – Secunderabad.

Boarding/Aligning points – Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta.

Cost per person:

Economy (SL): Rs. 14250

Standard (3AC): Rs. 21900

Comfort (2AC): Rs. 28450