Vote counting begins for Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cantonment by-polls

The postal ballots are being counted first at Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for women, and Exhibition Ground in Nampally for Hyderabad constituency and at Prof.G. Ram Reddy Center for Distance Education for Secunderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 June 2024, 09:26 AM

Hyderabad: The counting of votes for Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliament constituencies along with Secunderabad Cantonment assembly by-polls commenced across the 16 centers in the city.

The polling in the Hyderabad seat saw a voter turnout of 48.48 percent, while the turnout in Secunderabad was 49.04 percent.