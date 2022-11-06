Iron Age monuments neglected in Siddipet, Medchal

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Sivanagireddy and Md Naseeruddin at the Iron Age Menhir at Varadharajapuram.

Hyderabad: Several Iron Age monuments, popularly known as megalithic burials dating back 1000 BC (3,000 years old) are found endangered at Varadarajapuram in Siddipet and Kesavaram Thanda in Medchal district.

Archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy examined the near extinct Iron Age burials located on the outskirts of Varadarajapuram in Markook mandal, Siddipet district and Kesavaram Thanda in Muduchintalapalli mandal in Medchal District after he was informed about them by Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam members, including A. Karunakar, Md. Nasaruddin and K Gopal.

After his examination, the archaeologist said until a few years ago there were quite a few megalithic burials formed of huge boulders in circular plan and planted with huge stones in front of them at Varadarajapuram. They were known as Menhirs. Unfortunately, now only one was noticed and that too in a bad position on ground.

Similarly, another Iron Age site at Kesavaram Thanda in Medchal District, where the funerary monuments spread on either side of the road was vanishing due to execution of different works. This was erasing the proto-historic evidence of the place, he explained.

At both the locations, Sivanagi Reddy sensitized local farmers in whose agricultural lands these monuments noticed, about the archaeological significance and appealed to preserve them for posterity.