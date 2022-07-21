Telangana: Siddipet businessman launches Giveitup #RythuBandhu challenge

Published Date - 07:53 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

A businessman from Siddipet Chakradhar Goud has launched Giveitup#RythuBandhu Challenge in Siddipet on Thursday.

Siddipet: Underlining the importance of giving Rythu Bandhu benefit to only poor farmers, a businessman from Siddipet district Chakradhar Goud had given a written letter to Siddipet Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil on Thursday, requesting him to remove his name from the Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries list. Goud and his mother have 10 acres of land in their names. They have both met the Collector.

Challenging his friends and like-minded persons to accept his challenge, Chakardhar Goud of Ibrahimnagar in Chinnakodur Mandal has appealed them to approach the local revenue officials to get their names removed from Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Goud said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced the scheme with the right intention of supporting the farmers at the time of cultivation. However, he said that many rich persons, who were having cars, bungalows, and living in foreign countries, were also getting the Rythu Bandhu benefit. Goud further said that some rich persons were getting Rythu Bandhu for empty lands and lands which were developed into real estate ventures. Insisting on the continuation of Rythu Bandhu to the poor, he has urged the Chief Minister to extend the incentive to only up to five acres of land to each farmer so that the farmers who were having more than 5 acres will also get the benefit to five acres of land.

Goud, who founded Farmers First Foundation to carry out various social activities in Telangana, has lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress Party leaders for criticising the Chief Minister. He has demanded the Opposition Party leaders to return their Rythu Bandhu benefit to the government besides getting their names from the list of the beneficiaries. The Businessman said that Opposition Party leaders will have no right to criticise the Chief Minister

while accepting the Rythu Bandhu incentive introduced by him. He has also urged the Government to remove the names of Politicians, rich persons and government employees from the list of Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries so that the government can save a huge amount of money which will eventually be spent on the public good. Goud had posted his picture with Giveitup#Rythu Bandhu on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram suggesting his friends to accept his challenge.