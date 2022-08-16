Medchal-Malkajgiri Collectorate complex inauguration: Traffic advisory issued on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:09 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: In view of the inauguration of the new Integrated Collectorate Complex at Anthaipally village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday, certain traffic restrictions have been placed in the surroundings between 12pm and 6pm.

Diversions:

* Collectorate Office towards service road underpass – Rotary II service road near Celebrity Resort – Kandlakoya Junction.

* At Rajiv Rahadari (DongalaMaisamma / BITS junction) towards Keesara and Gatkesar – Shamirpet Rotary -I near Rajender Dhaba – Leonia Resort Service Road – Keesara Road.

* At Alwal Mee Seva Golnaka – Sree Bakery – Ambedkar Statue Alwal – Alwal IG Statue – Loyola College – Suchitra Junction on NH-44 – Kompally Junction – Kandlakoya ORR Service Road –Rajiv Rahadari at Celebrity Resorts, Shamirpet.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate.