Irra Mor to make her Bollywood debut

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:02 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: Irra Mor marked her debut with the bilingual (Telugu/Kannada) romantic action film titled Bhairava Geetha, which was released in 2018. It saw her playing the female lead opposite Kannada actor Dhananjay.

Having grabbed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s attention with her debut stint, she went on to play the leads in his other projects, including the multilingual crime drama D Company in 2021, and the 2022 political thriller Konda, where she essayed the role of politician Konda Surekha.

After making her presence felt in the Telugu and Kannada film industries, Mor is now all set to foray into Bollywood. She will be seen playing a pivotal part in the upcoming Hindi web series, Inspector Avinash, based on the life and times of a super cop from Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s. Starring actor Randeep Hood and directed by Neeraj Pathak, it is produced by Jio Studios.

While details about Mor’s characters are still kept under wraps, it is a no-brainer that she will be capturing the attention of the audience with her performance once again in the show, which marks her web debut.

Apart from Inspector Avinash, the young actor will be seen playing the lead role in another web series titled Kasba Singhai Kheri based on the themes of revenge and vengeance, directed by Sandeep Sharma. The show, which will be produced by The Black Hole Studios, will have Mor playing a central character. Sharing her excitement about starting a new chapter in her career, Mor says, “The South film industries have given me a lot of love in three years and many interesting projects in the pipeline. And now that I’m starting my journey in the Hindi web space, I hope that the audiences keep showering their blessings on me.”

She added, “As an actor, I’m always on the lookout for content and characters that allow me to push the envelope and challenge myself. Inspector Avinash has helped me explore a whole new side of myself. And working with an actor of Randeep Hooda’s calibre was a dream come true for me.”

It goes without saying that all eyes are set on Mor as she gears up to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. And with two big projects like Inspector Avinash and Kasba Singhai Kheri in the pipeline, the actor already seems to have caught the imagination of Bollywood.