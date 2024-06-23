Irrigation officials busy drafting affidavits for Justice Ghose Commission

The engineers and officials testified before the Commission have been asked to submit their version of the issues involved in the construction of the project in writing on or before June 25.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 08:13 PM

Hyderabad: All the irrigation officials associated with the planning and implementation of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) have been busy drafting affidavits to be submitted to the Judicial Commission headed by Justice P C Ghose.

The Commission is currently examining issues related to the Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages.

The representatives from the three companies L &T, Navayuga and Afcons had already testified before the commission. The commission was, in fact, expected to give its report by the end of the month, but its term is likely to be extended.