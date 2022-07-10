Irrigation projects in Telangana

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

Irrigation

1. Match the following.

Projects District

1. Kinnerasani Dam A. Peddapalli

2. Koulas Nala Project B. Nalgonda

3. Boggulavagu Project C. Bhadradri Kothagudem

4. Akkampally Reservoir D. Kamareddy

Select the correct answer from the codes given below

a. 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4- D b. 1-A, 2-C 3-D, 4- B

c. 1-C, 2-D, 3-A, 4- B d. 1-A, 2-B, 3-D, 4- C

Ans:c

Explanation:

• The Kinnerasani Dam is a storage reservoir constructed on the Kinnerasani river in the Godavari Basin at Yanamboil village of Palvoncha (mandal) in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

• Koulas Nala Project is an existing medium irrigation project constructed across Kaulasa Nala river near Sawargaon village and Jukkalmandal of Kamareddy district

• Boggulavagu Project is a medium irrigation scheme proposed across a local stream called Boggulavagu river near Mantheni in Peddapally district

• Akkampally Dam is located near Akkampally village/hamlet in Pedda Adiserla Pally Mandal in Nalgonda district

2. What is the specialty of Sarala Sagar Project?

a. The automatic siphon system is a new technique implemented in Sarala Sagar Project

b. This automatic siphon system is a very rare and unique system which is second in the world

c. This project has 17 hood siphons and four priming siphons are used

d. All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation:

• Sarala Sagar Project was founded by Wanaparthy ruler Raja Rameshwar Rao. He built this project on the name of his mother Sarala

• This project is incorporated with a new outstanding technology which is one of its kind and very unique in the Asian continent. The main new technique implemented in Sarala Sagar Project is the automatic siphons system.

• This automatic siphon system is very rare and unique system which is second in the world.

• To be in detail, this project has 17 hood siphons and four priming siphons are used.

3. Which of the following pair is incorrect about the Bhakta Ramadasu Lift Irrigation Project?

i. Ayacut benefitted – 58,958 acres

ii. Quantum of water to be lifted – 10.5 TMC

iii. Number of pumps – 2

iv. Power required – 21 MW

Codes:

a. i only b.ii only c.i and iii only d.ii and iv only

Ans: b

Explanation: Bhakta Ramadasu Lift Irrigation Project was constructed to provide irrigation facilities to the areas that are not covered by the NSP Left Canal.

Telangana Physiography

4. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding Telangana’s geography?

i. Telangana is located between 15° 50`N to 19° 51`N Latitudes and 77° 15` to 81° 19` E Longitudes

ii. Area of Telangana State is 1,12,077 sq.kms

iii. The shape of Telangana area is like an equilateral triangle

Codes:

a. i and ii only b. i and iii only c. ii and iii only d. i, ii and iii

Ans: d

Explanation:

• Telangana State lies between 15° 50` to 19° 51`North Latitudes and 77° 15` to 81° 19` East Longitude and the shape of Telangana area is like an equilateral triangle.

• Telangana has an area of 1,12,077 sq.kms.

5. As per physical setting, Telangana region can be divided into how many parts?

a) Three b) Two c) Four d) Six

Ans: a

Explanation: Telangana State can be divided into three regions based on its structure and morphology. They are Telangana Plateau, Godavari Basin and Krishna Piedmont.

6. Match the following

Hills District

1. Satmala hills A. Rajanna Sircilla

2. Sirnapally hills B. Mahbubnagar

3. Rakhi hills C. Nizamabad

4. Shabad hills D. Adilabad

Codes:

a. 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4- D b. 1-D, 2-C 3-A, 4- B

c. 1-B, 2-A, 3-D, 4- C d. 1-A, 2-D, 3-C, 4- B

Ans:b

Explanation:

• Satmala hills is located in Adilabad district

• Sirnapally hills is located in Nizamabad district

• Rakhi hills is located in Rajanna Sircilla district

• Shabad hills is located in Mahbubnagar district

To be continued…

