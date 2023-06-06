Irrigation Water Day: Laser light show at Annaram barrage

The Laser light show is set to take place at Saraswati Barrage popularly known as Annaram Barrage on Wednesday, and elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure a memorable celebration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Bhupalpally: The Irrigation department is gearing up to celebrate the ‘Irrigation Water Day’ with great enthusiasm as part of the ‘Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utsavalu‘ in the district. The event is set to take place at Saraswati Barrage popularly known as Annaram Barrage on Wednesday, and elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure a memorable celebration.

According to District Collector Bhavesh Mishra, the festivities will commence with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at 5:30 pm. The programme will feature various cultural performances, including the famous Perini Shiva Thandavam by the Ranjitha troupe and a classical dance performance by the Shravya-Manasa troupe. One of the highlights of the event will be a spectacular laser light show, captivating the audience with mesmerizing visual effects. Additionally, several ministers will be delivering their messages during the celebration, followed by a lively musical performance by the renowned background singer, Mangli.

Irrigation officials were asked to decorate both sides of the Annaram barrage with electric lights, enhancing the visual appeal of the venue. Special arrangements have been made to ensure a panoramic view of the water in the parking lot and the barrage, allowing visitors to capture memorable selfies.

In order to ensure the smooth functioning of the Irrigation Day programme, authorities are making adequate security arrangements by setting up designated parking areas, and installing barricades.

The ‘Irrigation Water Day’ celebration at Annaram Barrage holds significant importance as it highlights Telangana’s commitment to irrigation and agricultural development. The event aims to create awareness about the importance of water resources for cultivation and foster a spirit of appreciation for the efforts made in the field of irrigation. The Annaram Barrage is an irrigation project situated on the Godavari River in Annaram village, Mahadevpur mandal in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. It serves as the second point and is one of the proposed barrages in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

