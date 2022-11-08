KLIS: Fourth motor at Annaram pump house restored

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:37 AM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: The irrigation engineers managed to operate the fourth motor of the Annaram pump house of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, situated at the Kasipeta area of the Peddapally district on Monday late night.

The irrigation engineers started operating three pumps of the Annaram pump house in the month of October and with the operation of this pump, the water flow towards Sundilla barrage from Annaram would improve substantially. The Annaram pump house has a lifting capacity of 2 TMC ft water a day.

The irrigation officials are making efforts to make the remaining four pumps operate by month end. The Annaram pump house, which houses eight pumps, was fortunate to escape with only minor flooding during the July floods.