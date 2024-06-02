TS Formation Day celebrated in a spirited manner in Khammam

They paid tributes to Telangana martyrs, traced back the history of the Statehood movement and the formation of the State. Khammam Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt and Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju also unfurled the national flag as part of the celebrations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 07:15 PM

Khammam: Telangana State Formation Day was celebrated in a spirited manner across erstwhile Khammam district on Sunday.

District Collectors of Khammam and Kothagudem, VP Gauthm and Dr. Priyanka Ala unfurled the national flag at the integrated district offices complexes of the respective districts.

ITDA PO Prateek Jain unfurled the national flag at ITDA office at Bhadrachalam. In a celebration held at Prakasam stadium in Kothagudem, SCCL CMD N Balram Naik unfurled the national flag and extended the Telangana State Formation Day wishes to the company employees.

He informed that the company was going to start coal production at Naini coal block in Odisha State soon. It was planned to produce one million tonnes of coal per year from the Naini coal block. Similarly, coal production at VK open cast mine in Kothagudem, Ramagundam coal mine in Ramagundam region, Rompedu open cast mine in Yellandu area, Goleti open cast mine in Bellampalli area would be started this year, he said.

Balram Naik further informed that the company was mulling over to undertake a project called coal gasification on the surface. It was expected to produce about 400 tonnes of ammonium nitrate per day through the project.