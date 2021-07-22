Is Microsoft setting up a data centre in Hyderabad?

Reports suggest that the company has identified land parcels in Hyderabad and announcement is to be made shortly

Hyderabad: US-based global tech giant Microsoft is expected to launch its data centre with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore in Telangana, sources in the know-how informed.

The tech giant already has its largest development centre in Hyderabad and it is looking to cash on the growing popularity of the city becoming a data centre hub.

Reports suggest that the company has identified land parcels in Hyderabad to set up its data centre.

A government official says that Microsoft is looking to set up a data centre in Telangana. “They are awaiting some clearance from their global teams and will be making an announcement soon,” the official added.

There is no official communication from Microsoft yet.

Hyderabad has emerged as the data centre hub with many global and local eyeing a place as the city provides a conducive environment as it is seismologically safe, well connected and has a cost-effective infrastructure.

If finalised, Microsoft would be the latest entrant to the slew of companies looking at setting up a data centre in Hyderabad. Earlier Amazon Web Services (AWS) had announced its second data centre in Telangana with an investment of Rs 20,761 crore.

Similarly, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will be setting up its own tier-4, smart data centre at an investment of Rs 500 crore at Narsingi in Hyderabad.

