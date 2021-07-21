Is Nayanthara making her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan? 

Nayanthara, who has worked with Atlee in two of his films so far, will be reuniting for the third time if it’s true that she has signed this project.

Actor Nayanthara is trending on Twitter for the right reasons – her social media fan page and others announced that the actor will make her Hindi film debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Tamil director Atlee’s film. The Shah Rukh-Atlee’s film has been in discussion for some time. But yet, an official confirmation is needed.

In 2019, Atlee had originally hinted about the project. Hours before the release of his last film ‘Bigil’, Atlee opened up about his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan via a Twitter chat. Among various things that he answered, Atlee hinted about teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan when a fan asked if they will collaborate soon.

Nayanthara, who has worked with Atlee in two of his films so far, will be reuniting for the third time if it’s true that she has signed this project. People are speculating that Kannada actor Sudeep has also been roped in to play the antagonist.

One of the busiest actors in South India, Nayanthara has signed nearly 10 films within four months, and she was last seen in Tamil comedy ‘Mookuthi Amman’, in which she played a goddess. She currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil thriller ‘Netrikann’, a remake of Korean thriller, ‘Blind’.

SRK was last seen in ‘Zero’, which was released in 2018 and was directed by Aanand L Rai. He is currently shooting for ‘Pathan’, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan will also be seen doing an extended cameo in the film.

