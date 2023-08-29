Is there some timeframe for restoration of J&K’s statehood: SC asks Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Attorney General and Solicitor General to seek instructions from the Central government over the timeframe to restore statehood of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI Updated On - 02:41 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Attorney General and Solicitor General to seek instructions from the Central government over the timeframe to restore statehood of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir which was downgraded into two union territories in 2019.

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, remarked that the erstwhile state cannot be Union Territory in permanence”. We understand that these are matters of national security. We understand that ultimately preservation of the nation itself is an overriding concern. But without putting you in a bind, both you (SG) and Attorney General may seek instructions on the highest level – is there some timeframe in view orally asked CJI Chandrachud.