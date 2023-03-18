ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan lift trophy after thrilling win over Bengaluru FC

ATK Mohun Bagan held their nerves in a tightly-contested Indian Super League final as they defeated Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties

By IANS Published Date - 11:58 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Photo: IANS

Fatorda: ATK Mohun Bagan held their nerves in a tightly-contested Indian Super League (ISL) final as they defeated Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties to lift the ISL title at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

In a game that ended 2-2 in regulation time, ATKMB’s Dimitri Petratos scored all three penalties he took on the night before Vishal Kaith’s save from Bruno Ramires’ penalty in the shootout brought them one step closer. Bengaluru FC’s Pablo Perez then sent his spot-kick over the bar as the Mariners sealed the result in a game where they had unsettled Bengaluru FC right from the start.

Bengaluru FC were forced into bringing Chhetri on early after Sivasakthi Narayanan was stretchered off in the opening seconds of the match. Things went further away from plan in the 13th minute when Krishna handled the ball from a Petratos corner as ATKMB were awarded a penalty. Petratos finished the job from the spot to put his team in front. ATKMB made use of this advantage to put pressure on Bengaluru FC, who picked up a glut of yellow cards on the pitch and one of them for head coach Simon Grayson.

But in the final minute of first-half stoppage time, they were given a way back earning a penalty when Subhasish Bose missed the ball and made contact with Roy Krishna while attempting a clearance. Chhetri stepped up to take it and sent Vishal Kaith the wrong way to restore parity.

In the final quarter of the game, Rohit Kumar’s shot from the edge of the box created a series of corners, before a deflection found Krishna at the far post – the striker nodded it home in the 78th minute.

But five minutes from time, the game was all square again. At the edge of the Bengaluru FC box, Kiyan Nassiri went down after a nudge from Pablo Perez as ATKMB won their second penalty of the evening. Petratos was on hand to score again.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Asish Rai’s goal-bound shot was cleared off the line by Prabir Das. Moments later, Colaco and Nassiri almost combined to score, but Bruno Ramires provided the crucial interception as the game went into extra time.

In extra time, Udanta Singh and Rohit failed to hit the target with their respective chances, while Manvir missed from a few yards out for ATKMB. Towards the end of extra time, Sandhu spilt Petratos’ long-range strike, but it bounced out for a corner that led to nothing before the game headed into penalties.

In the nervy penalty shoot-out, Golden Glove winner Kaith stepped up for his team for the second game in a row, while no one missed from the spot in a game dictated by penalties throughout. As the winners, ATKMB took home prize money of INR 6 crore, while runners-up Bengaluru FC were awarded INR 2.5 crore.