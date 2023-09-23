ISL: Hyderabad FC sign defender Oswaldo Alanis

By PTI Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Photo: Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad FC on Saturday drafted in experienced Mexican defender Oswaldo Alanis ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 34-year-old joined Hyderabad on a one-year deal and the latest signing also completed their foreign players line-up for the new season.

The other overseas recruits of HFC include Joao Victor, Jonathan Moya, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles and Felipe Amorim.

“We have a great group here at Hyderabad and I am very happy to be a part of this team,” said Alanis.

Born and brought up in Morelia, Mexico, Alanis spent a major part of his career in the country”s top division, playing for Tecos, Santa Laguna, Guadalajara and Mazatlan.

Alanis, who will wear the No. 2 jersey at HFC, has plenty of experience at the international stage, scoring three goals in 23 appearances for Mexico, along with whom he won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2015.

Alanis has also won Liga MX, Copa MX, Supercopa MX, and the CONCAF Champions League, where he was named in the tournament”s Best XI in 2018.

The Mexican has over 350 career appearances including his time with Real Oviedo in Spain and San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS.

