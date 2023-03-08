ISL: Hyderabad hosts ATK in first leg of semis

Indian Super League defending champions Hyderabad Football Club will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the semifinal at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: Defending champions Hyderabad Football Club will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the semifinal at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli on Thursday, March 9.

Manolo Marquez’s side qualified for the semifinals for the second consecutive season with a second placed finish in the league stage while the visitors beat Odisha FC in the knockout to set up this crunching tie. The two teams also faced off in the playoffs last season, with Hyderabad knocking the Mariners out 3-2 on aggregate after two hard fought games at Bambolim.

Juan Ferrando’s side finished third, but eight points behind Hyderabad, in the league table. However, they are one of the in-form sides in the competition having won each of their last three games, scoring at least two goals in each outing.

The likes of Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan and Liston Colaco have been brilliant on their day and will be the danger men for Hyderabad. Vishal Kaith, who has 10 clean sheets to his name, has been ably supported by a steady backline, that Hyderabad will look to break this Thursday.

Speaking ahead of this game, HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez said that this will be yet another close game. “ATK Mohun Bagan are one of the strongest sides in the competition. We were clinical in the playoffs last season and were able to beat a side that were really good in both legs” he said.

“Now, they have a good momentum, better than when they came here in the league stage a month ago. They also have a few players coming back from injury and have a really strong squad. But we have a really good team too and we will be hard to beat if we put in a strong performance,” added the Spaniard.

Hyderabad FC, who beat Kerala Blasters in the final league game, will be back in action after almost two weeks. Bartholomew Ogbeche, the top goalscorer for the club, along with Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary have all been superb in front of goal this season.