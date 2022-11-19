Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters end Hyderabad FC’s winning run

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:37 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hosts and defending champions Hyderabad Football Club suffered their first loss of the season when they went down 1-0 to Kerala Blasters

Hyderabad: Hosts and defending champions Hyderabad Football Club suffered their first loss of the season when they went down 1-0 to Kerala Blasters in the ISL match at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in city on Saturday.

For the visitors, Dimitrios Diamantakos goal in the 18th minute proved to be vital that took them to the third place in the points table. Hyderabad FC were going to retain their place at the top of the table regardless of the result, and were heading into this tie on the back of four straight 1-0 victories. Kerala Blasters and Ivan Vukomanović are on the road to recovery with convincing wins in their last three matches after a slow start to the season.

Also Read FIFA World Cup: These top five stars are eyeing one last shot at glory

Manolo Marquez made three changes to the Hyderabad FC line up after the win against Jamshedpur FC. Kerala Blasters were unchanged from their last win. Hyderabad FC had most of the possession in the first half, but the away side were solid at the back, and limited the defending champions to half chances for most of the half.

Kerala Blasters took the lead thanks to some excellent work from Adrian Luna in the build up to the goal in the 18th minute. The Uruguayan found some space in the pockets, before playing an ambitious lobbed pass into the path of an onrushing Nishu Kumar.