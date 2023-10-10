Israel Air Force continues destruction of Gaza infrastructure

IDF reported that Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft attacked many targets in the Gaza Strip since the morning hours of Monday

By ANI Published Date - 08:30 AM, Tue - 10 October 23

ANI Photo

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft attacked many targets in the Gaza Strip since the morning hours of Monday.

Among other things, aircraft attacked a building used by Hamas in investigations and an operational infrastructure used by Hamas located inside a mosque.

In addition, a tunnel shaft and military infrastructure used by Hamas were attacked.

Additional IDF aircraft attacked a mosque that housed Hamas’ operational headquarters and an attack shaft that helped the terrorists break into Israel.

Also, Hamas weapons warehouses in the Gaza Strip were hit.

In the last few hours, another IDF aircraft attacked a weapons warehouse and a meeting house of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organisation with many terrorists in the Gaza Strip and killed two terrorists who tried to escape from it.

In addition, Israel Navy vessels attacked many targets of the terrorist organisations.