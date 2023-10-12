Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll surpasses 2,500

According to a report by Israel's state-owned Kan TV news, over 1,300 Israelis have lost their lives since Hamas initiated its brutal assault on October 7.

By IANS Published Date - 04:00 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Jerusalem/Gaza: The death toll in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip has increased to more than 2,500, with more fatalities expected as the violence continued for a sixth day on Thursday.

In a report, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news said that at least 1,300 Israelis have died since the Hamas launched its brutal assault on October 7.

The Health Ministry said 3,268 people were injured, of which 443 were still in hospitals, reports Xinhua news agency.

Attempts to find bodies in southern towns and villages continued on Thursday, Israeli authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 1,203 Palestinians have been killed and 5,763 others injured since Israel’s bombardment on the Hamas-controlled enclave began shortly after the attack.

In its latest situation update, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that of the total displaced persons in Gaza, 218,597 or 65 per cent were taking shelter in 92 schools run by the UN Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) as of Thursday morning.

“Numerous residential buildings in densely populated areas, including Al Karama neighborhood in Gaza North, as well as Al Rimal, and Al Naser in Gaza city have been among the most heavily targeted, leading to casualties among the elderly, women, and children,” the OCHA said.

Since the start of hostilities, at least 28 Palestinian families have had all their members killed.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Public Works and Housing, at least 2,540 housing units have been destroyed, or severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable, and another 22,850 sustained moderate to minor damage.