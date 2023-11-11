Israel-Hamas War: 11,000 Civilians Killed So Far | Is Israel Turning Cruel Against Gaza?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: The focus of Israel’s campaign is on Gaza’s largest city, following a deadly surprise incursion by Hamas on October 7. The Gaza Health Ministry reports over 10,800 Palestinians killed since the hostilities began, without differentiating between civilian and militant deaths. An additional 2,650 people are reported missing, possibly trapped or dead under the rubble.