Saturday, Nov 11, 2023
Home | News | Israel Hamas War 11000 Civilians Killed So Far Is Israel Turning Cruel Against Gaza
Fitnessandbeyond

Israel-Hamas War: 11,000 Civilians Killed So Far | Is Israel Turning Cruel Against Gaza?

The Gaza Health Ministry reports over 10,800 Palestinians killed since the hostilities began, without differentiating between civilian and militant deaths

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 11 November 23
Israel-Hamas War: 11,000 Civilians Killed So Far | Is Israel Turning Cruel Against Gaza?

Hyderabad: The focus of Israel’s campaign is on Gaza’s largest city, following a deadly surprise incursion by Hamas on October 7. The Gaza Health Ministry reports over 10,800 Palestinians killed since the hostilities began, without differentiating between civilian and militant deaths. An additional 2,650 people are reported missing, possibly trapped or dead under the rubble.

Related News

Fitnessandbeyond

Latest News