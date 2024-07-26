Amid Israel-Hamas war, heritage site in Palestine gets UNESCO tag

Announcement made during ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi

By PTI Published Date - 26 July 2024, 01:08 PM

Saint Hilarion Monastery/Tell Umm Amer in Palestine. Photo: X

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, the heritage site of Saint Hilarion Monastery/Tell Umm Amer in Palestine on Friday received the UNESCO tag and was simultaneously put on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

The announcement was made during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi.

Saint Hilarion Monastery/Tell Umm Amer in Palestine has been inscribed on the World Heritage List and List of World Heritage in Danger, it was announced in the plenary meeting of the session.

Various State parties from Lebanon, Turkiye, and Kazakhstan welcomed the UNESCO inscription of the heritage site in Palestine.