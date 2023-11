Israel-Hamas War Comes To A Deal: Hamas To Release 50 Hostages

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:25 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

President Joe Biden recently expressed his approval of the ceasefire deal that secured the release of 50 hostages held by the Hamas militant group. He conveyed gratitude for the acceptance of the ceasefire. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that approximately 50 hostages abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attack in Gaza would be released over four days, with a pause in the fighting.