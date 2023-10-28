| Israeli Says It Is Expanding Its Ground Operation In Gaza

Israeli says it is expanding its ground operation in Gaza

Israel is expanding its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armored vehicles backed by “massive” strikes from the air and sea, said Israeli military spokesman

By AP Published Date - 02:34 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Jerusalem: The Israeli military spokesman says Israel is expanding its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armored vehicles backed by “massive” strikes from the air and sea.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Saturday that “the forces are still on the ground and are continuing the war.”

Earlier Saturday, the military had released videos showing columns of armored vehicles moving slowly in open sandy areas of Gaza, the first visual confirmation of ground troops. Previously, troops had conducted brief nightly ground incursions before returning to Israel.

Also Read Ready to fight with Israel forces in ground invasion of Gaza: Hamas