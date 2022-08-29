Issue R&R to families affected by Jurala project: Telangana HC to State govt

A two Judge panel of Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Monday extended the time to the state government to ensure a rehabilitation package for parties affected by the Jurala Irrigation Project.

The panel was hearing a writ appeal filed by the Sri Chaitanya Abivrudhi Seva Sangam. Earlier in the writ petition the single judge directed the State Government to extend all the benefits stipulated under the Government Order to families affected by Priyadarshini Jurala irrigation project within six months.

The writ petition was originally filed by Sri Chaitanya Abivrudhi Seva Sangam challenging the action of Government in not notifying certain villages of Dharoor Mandal which are affected due to irrigation project and sought extension of all the benefits under the government order to the members of Respondents Sangam.

The panel granted two months finally to ensure that families affected by the Priyadarshini Jurala irrigation project and added that the state government if it does not do so within the stated period it shall initiate suo moto contempt proceedings against it.

Stipends

A two Judge panel of Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V Bhaskar Reddy on Monday heard writ appeal pertaining to enhancement of stipends of house surgeons and Post Graduate students of AYUSH Institutions in State of Telangana.

Earlier, single judge in writ petition filed by Mohd Ibrahim had directed to pay stipends to students of AYUSH Institutions on par with Allopathic Institutions. The counsel appearing for appellant Government submitted that there is no such rule under any law that specifies the amount of stipend to be paid. He also contended that the disparity in payment of stipend does not amount to violation of any fundamental rights. The panel posted the matter to1st December for hearing.

Cadre issue of DME Employees



The same panel disposing a writ plea on the question of allocation of employees in the state of Telangana working in the Directorate of Medical Education. Dr. Roja Rani, the petitioner challenged the order of Government in allocating the petitioner under Andhra Pradesh State Employee Cadre as contrary to law and contended to be allocated under State of Telangana Employees Cadre as per guidelines for final allocation of State Cadre Employee after Reorganization of two States based on the spouses ground.

The counsel appearing for the government of Andhra Pradesh, Govind Reddy submitted that review of doctors allocation under State Cadre Employees vests with Central Government and a batch of writ appeals are pending before Supreme Court challenging the State cadre employees allocation guidelines.

However, Senior Counsel G. Vidyasagar appearing for petitioner submitted that Petitioners is working in Telangana State Health Department and her spouse is also working in Telangana State, allocating her to Andhra Pradesh cadre would affect fundamental right to life. The court opined that you can split states not family which eventually deprives ones basic right and directed state to consider the representation. The Petitioner is aa Assistant Surgeon in Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad.