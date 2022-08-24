Frame guidelines to check Hussain Sagar pollution during Ganesh festival: Telangana HC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Govenrment to frame guideline to stop pollution of Hussain Sagar lake due to immersion of Ganesh idosl made of Plaster of Paris. The court said that the issue continued to be brought up before the court in one form or the other since 2001 when initial guidelines were issued by the court for immersion. On an earlier occasion, the court passed certain guidelines to prevent pollution of the lake due to immersion of Ganesh idols. The direction came from a two-judge panel comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhasker Reddy.

Mamidi Venumadhav appearing as party in person argued that the state government failed to issue any orders to implement the earlier directions of the court. The special government pleader appearing for the government submitted a compliance report on behalf of Hyderabad commissioner of police, CV Anand. He stated that fresh directions were issued to immerse idols locally and to organise processions with minimum members. He stated that six lakh Ganesh idols were being distributed free of cost by GHMC to discourage people to buy idols made of POP. The panel while expressing satisfaction on measures taken by government to ensure eco-friendly Ganesh utsav, directed government to frame Standard Operating Procedure and frame guidelines to implement directions passed earlier. The panel also appreciated the efforts of Mamidi Venumadhav in highlighting the issue.

Court asks for records of Sanjay’s provocative speeches

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Home Department to submit records pertaining to provocative speeches of Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by the Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar challenging the action of the police department in taking him into preventive custody while he was participating in Praja Sangram Yatra at Pamunuru in Jangaon. He said he participated in the said yatra for 20 days in various districts and was surprisingly stopped on the 21st day at Pamunuru and sent to Karimnagar. The police on the other hand pointed out that his speeches were provocative and the same were causing law and order problems. Calling for the records the court adjourned the case to Thursday.

Vemulaghat displacements

Justice Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to submit its response on the issue pertaining to displacement of the residents in Vemulaghat village. Hayathuddin and four others filed the writ petition complaining that their lands were notified for acquisition for the purpose of Mallanna Sagar Project and they had obtained stay on acquisition proceedings. However, government has convinced them to vacate the premises promising them housing plots with all facilities near Gajwel. Subsequent to the allotment of housing plots, one Balaji Spinners had approached the court stating that the housing plot lands belonged to him and obtained status quo order. Having got displaced from their lands and troubled by the action of revenue authorities in allocating disputed land to them, the petitioners approached the court. They sought directions to provide proper rehabilitation to them and conduct enquiry against the authorities. Seeking the response of the government the judge adjourned the case to September 01.