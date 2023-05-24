Singareni to begin work on 800 MW Plant in Jaipur soon

The Board of Directors of SCCL has approved the detailed project report (DPR) of the 800 megawatt supercritical thermal power generation unit in April last year

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 07:00 AM, Wed - 24 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Work on the Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s proposed 800 MW supercritical thermal unit on the premises of the 2×600 MW existing project at Pegadapalli village of Jaipur mandal in Mancherial is likely to begin from July.

The company is engaged in the process of finalizing the project tender and once all the formalities are completed, the power plant work will begin.

The Board of Directors of SCCL has approved the detailed project report (DPR) of the 800 megawatt supercritical thermal power generation unit in April last year. The 800 MW unit was being established on the directions of the State government at a cost of Rs.6,790 crore.

According to company officials, with the new plant, the total power generation capacity of the Jaipur power plant would become 2000 MW. The company plans to complete the plants within four to five years. In order to reduce the demand and supply gap, the SCCL decided to expand one more unit with supercritical technology to utilize the available resources and facilities of the existing plant, officials said.

The proposed 800 MW plant at the Jaipur would not only help in meeting the growing energy needs of the State, but also improve the financial condition of the company further, the officials said, adding that the existing thermal plant was earning a profit of about Rs.500 crore every year. Once the new plant becomes operational, it would also generate additional income. The existing 1,200 MW plant had been generating about 52,000 million units, which is 12 percent of the total power requirement of the State, they said.

The company is also giving top priority to solar power generation and has so far installed solar plants at eight locations with a combined capacity of 224 MW during the last two years and the remaining 76 MW would be completed by June end. These plants have successfully generated 505 million units of electricity till date. So far the company has saved Rs.300 crore through these solar plants.

In the second phase, 150 MW solar plants would be set up in Bhupalpally, Mandamarri and other areas within another year, from which another 230 million units of electricity would be produced, officials said, adding that these plants were expected to be completed by 2024, which would enable Singareni to generate 700 million units of annual solar electricity to meet its electricity needs

Singareni Collieries is planning to generate 2,800 megawatts of thermal electricity, 550 MW of solar electricity and a total of 3,350 megawatts of electricity in the next five years.