SCCL land beneficiaries being fleeced in Mancherial district

The government exempted the beneficiaries from stamp duty and registration fee considering the financial weak background of the occupants

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Mancherial: Beneficiaries of regularization of lands and residential quarters belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Bellampalli are allegedly being fleeced by certain document writers for applying to get their assets registered.

The State government had allowed regularization of the lands and residential quarters of the coal major occupied by residents of Bellampalli, Ramakrishnapur, Mandamarri and Srirampur coal belt towns, realising the long pending dream of the dwellers. Around 7,000 occupants are going to be benefitted in Bellampalli alone from the move.

The government exempted the beneficiaries from stamp duty and registration fee considering the financial weak background of the occupants. They are required to pay a user charge of Rs 500 and Haritha Nidhi (green fund) of Rs 50 in order to register their assets on their names. However, some document writers are said to be collecting Rs 1,000 from the beneficiaries to issue a challan meant for remitting the user charge and green fund.

Sogala Laxmi, a beneficiary from Bellampalli said she was advised by officials of the revenue department to approach the document writers and to pay Rs 1,000 to get the challan. When asked, the document writers said they were collecting Rs.1,000 in place of Rs.550 to meet expenses involved in hiring computer operators who give challans and process the applications of beneficiaries.

Bellampalli MRO Madhu told ‘Telangana Today’ that the beneficiaries could visit any Mee-Seva centre or use digital payment platform to remit the user charge and green fund. He stated that they were not advising beneficiaries to consult the document writers near Mancherial-Sub Registrar Office (SRO). He added that steps would be taken to prevent collection of the additional cost from the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, officials of the SRO are forced to work extra hours in order to register the assets with hundreds of beneficiaries swarming the office every day. They are working till 9 pm and carrying out the registrations. They stated that they were registering around 100 assets of the beneficiaries a day apart from scores of house sites and apartments.