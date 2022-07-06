It was hard to play a boy: Tamannaah Bhatia

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 03:33 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia made the best use of her time while stuck in the Mumbai traffic during a downpour. Sharing a selfie from her car, the actor asked Twitterati to ask her any questions about herself. Tamannaah, who will next be seen in Hindi projects such as Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Babli Bouncer’ and a web series named ‘Jee Karda’, said she will return to Tamil films “very soon”.

Tamannaah also hopes to do a Hollywood film someday. About her experience at Cannes, she said, “It was truly magical and it was a matter of great honour to be a part of the Indian delegation, especially because India was the partner country this year.”

On how she chooses scripts, she replied, “I am constantly in search of subjects that hook me and help me play characters that will entertain.” The ‘Baahubali’ star said that acting was her “calling” and that she had to “keep going at it” regardless of what anyone thought at the beginning of her career.

When a fan asked her the secret behind her glowing skin, she replied, “Good nutrition, adequate rest, and a solid skincare routine.” When a Twitter user asked her if she believes in luck, Tamannaah replied, “Luck, for me, is a combination of hard work and nature supporting you.”

The actor will be seen in ‘Bhola Shankar’ with Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh, and promised fans that they will not be disappointed by her role in the Telugu film. Speaking about her male get-up in ‘F3’, where she flaunted a moustache and short hair, Tamannaah said that she “enjoyed every bit of it”. “It was hard to play a boy, but playing this character brought my inner rowdy out,” she added.

In the Q&A session, the ‘Happy Days’ actor revealed that action and romance are her favourite film genres and that she dreams to act in a dance-oriented movie. When asked about the fictional character that she would like to meet in real life, she said it was Sherlock Holmes.

About her favourite pastime, she shared, “I enjoy reading, hearing podcasts, dancing in the rain… let’s dance to ‘Ada da Malai da’.” About her secret mantra, the actor revealed, “Follow your passion, work hard towards your goal and even if you fail, get up and try again. Trust your gut and live every moment to the fullest.”