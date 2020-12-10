ITC Hotels to ring in ‘Turning 2021’ with festive cheer

ITC Hotels has introduced a range of exclusive festive collection hampers with delicately crafted delicacies and boxes of goodies, all created to spread the cheer.

By | Published: 8:01 pm

New Delhi: ITC Hotels will help you ring in 2021 in a grand style and raise a toast to the joy of new beginnings. Participate in this special occasion and save it as your best memory while bidding goodbye to 2020.

The mega 31-day festivity extravaganza to usher in 2021 in a grand style will conclude on January 3. ITC Hotels has introduced a range of exclusive festive collection hampers with delicately crafted delicacies and boxes of goodies, all created to spread the cheer.

‘Season’s Selections by ITC Hotels’ is a show stopping line-up of festive signatures that combine the classics with the inventive. Traditional Christmas goodies are lavished with preserved mulled fruits, refreshing new flavours and exquisitely crafted with edible “baubles and ornaments”.

Presented by ‘Nutmeg – The Gourmet Shop’, the curations include hampers of joy and festive goodies showcasing artisanally crafted delectable culinary gifts and the season’s must shares.

The range of delectable hampers include classic favourites like Felicity: Nutmeg signature plum cake, The Tinsel: Classic plum cake, The Holly: Plum pudding in a jar, The Noel: Toadstool yule cake, The Carol: Signature Christmas stollen, The Merry: Nutmeg chocolate fudge, The Elves: Christmas macarons, and Good Cheer: Christmas cookies.

Introducing the excitement for the Turning 2021 Celebrations is a beautiful setup of the Christmas display and cheerful rhythms in an enchanting atmosphere. To further elevate the regalement, it has on offer a variety of culinary choices from ITC Hotels.

For those who wish to partake of the joy at home, ITC Hotels F&B App & Gourmet Couch (ITC Hotels pan India signature home delivery and takeaway menu from its iconic cuisine brands) shall enable unique dining experiences at home.

“Home Celebrations” by Gourmet Couch are designed for joyous moments filled with delightful selections, featuring signature menus that celebrate the spirit of special events or simply loved ones coming together.

Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels, said, “Turning 21 offers a large spectrum of festive options for our guests. Both ‘at home’ and ‘at hotel’ experiences at all ITC Hotels, pan India. The Gourmet Bubble is yet another special offering for those wanting an exclusive celebration at the hotel. In order to enable guests to host their private parties, ITC Hotels has introduced the all-inclusive ‘Gourmet Bubble’ for groups above 20 guests. This includes a private venue, a bespoke signature menu and an exclusive service team for guests, all backed by heightened safety and hygiene measures.”

Exclusively curated, ‘Turning 202’ at ITC Hotels is a concoction of delightful feasts and unsurpassable offers. Enjoy your stay in sublime luxury and dine at home or at the world-class restaurants as you bring in the promise of a new year.