It’s a life-changing moment: Himanshu on qualifying for Pro Circuit World Snooker

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad's Himanshu Jain in action.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Himanshu Jain scripted history by becoming the first Indian to qualify to the Pro Circuit World Snooker after winning through Asia Oceania – Q School tournament on Sunday.

The 30-year-old termed it as a dream come true and a life-changing moment. Saying that it was his dream to play in the Pro Circuit, he also realised that it is a costly affair and is eager to get sponsors. “It is an amazing feeling to qualify for the pro circuit. It is like a dream come true. I dreamt of this moment for so long and I finally achieved it,” he said from Bangkok.

Himanshu wants to make the most of the next two years by playing well and try to stay in the circuit. “I will get direct entry into all mega events for the next two-year period. I hope to do well and maintain the ranking among top 64 to stay on the circuit. I am happy to be the only Indian to qualify through the Q School tournament,” he added.

“The competition is very tough here. So winning here is a big thing. My third-round or the pre-quarterfinal match against Pakistan player Asjad Iqbal was crucial. I was 1-3 down. But I rallied to win the match 4-3. My final match against Thai player Kritsanut Lertsattayathron was also a good one. He was the favourite coming into the match. But I produced a good performance to win it.”

Himanshu now is in search of sponsors for the expenses. “I need to come back to India, apply for a visa and find sponsors. I don’t have any sponsors now and travelling is very expensive. For the next two years, I might need close to Rs 30 lakh for travelling, stay and training. I am also planning to train at the DingJunhui Snooker Academy where Lucky Vatnani (another snooker player from Hyderabad) is handling it as manager. That is a good academy and the best in the world and top level pros are practicing there.”

However, staying in Pro Circuit is a costly affair, he reckoned. “The travel, training and everything is very expensive. It is tough for a snooker player to survive in the pro circuit unless you have a job and a steady income. I don’t have either of them. One of my friends, Shiva Krishna, the owner of Tripura Constructions, helped me a lot. I was with the GAIL for a few years and they offered me sponsorship. But it ended four years ago. I need sponsors to deliver good results,” he concluded.