Its a wrap for Ravi Teja’s Krack

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Telugu superstar Ravi Teja has wrapped up his shoot for Krack in Goa. Ravi posted a picture on Instagram along with actor Shruti Haasan. “And it’s a wrap at Goa!! Had super fun! @shrutzhaasan @[email protected]_gkvishnu #rajusundaram #krack,” he wrote alongside the image. Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani.

The action-thriller, which is Ravi’s 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his work in films like Nee Kosam, Itlu Sravani Subramanyam, Chiranjeevulu, Dubai Seenu, Krishna, Baladur, Neninthe and Raja The Great among many others. He was last seen on screen in the film Disco Raja, which released in January 2020.

Shruti Haasan is the female lead in Krack. The movie is based on true incidents and as expected from the regular Ravi Teja’s films, this too is likely to be an intense story and will have elements for all sections. Apsara Rani will be seen shaking her leg opposite Ravi Teja in a special song Bhoom Bhaddhal which is already a massive hit. among the netizens.

The film is produced by B Madhu under Saraswathi Films Division Banner. Tamil actors Samuthirakani and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar play powerful roles.

S Thaman has rendered soundtracks while GK Vishnu who worked for films like Mersal and Bigil is the director of photography. Other characters include Samuthirakani, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar Komakula, Vamsi Chaganti.

