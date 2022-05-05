It’s a wrap for Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Babli Bouncer’

Mumbai: The shooting of Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer ‘Babli Bouncer’ has been completed.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who has helmed the project, took to Instagram on Thursday and announced the wrap of the film.

“It’s a wrap #BabliBouncer. 3 months, 42 days. Great memories, lovely camaraderie, fabulous team-work, Super fun. A big thanks to all my actors, technicians and everyone who has contributed from the inception till the finish,” he wrote.

Alongside the note, he dropped a video, in which the whole team can be seen cheering and hooting.

‘Babli Bouncer’ is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur.

Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures have produced the drama, which also features Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. (ANI)