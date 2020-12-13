It’s an exciting time for Jacqueline

The actor has been shooting non-stop for Bhoot Police and Cirkus

By | Published: 1:38 pm

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has multiple projects in hand, and finds this busy period exciting. Even as she juggles her projects, she was recently cast in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

“This period has been so exciting. Ever since lockdown eased up, I have been shooting non-stop. The festive months couldn’t get any better — I have been celebrating all special occasions on the sets with the crew, and I am definitely not complaining,” said Jacqueline, who had celebrated Diwali with her Bhoot Police co-stars Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, and Arjun Kapoor on location in Himachal Pradesh.

“I had a great time shooting with the cast and crew of Bhoot Police in the mountains, and a few days ago I came back to Mumbai and kick-started the shoot for Cirkus. The energy on the sets is crazy with Rohit Shetty, and Ranveer Singh together, we are having a blast as we shoot,” she added.

She shared that over the next few days, she will be on the sets of Cirkus and then Bhoot Police, followed by a couple of brand shoots. She later returns to the film set. “I am literally hopping from one set to another and enjoying every moment of it,” she said.

Jacqueline also has Kick 2 alongside Salman Khan in her kitty.