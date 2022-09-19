It’s ‘Dream come true’ moment for young girl who gets to dance with Kartik Aaryan

| Its Dream Come True Moment For A Young Girl Who Gets To Dance With Kartik Aaryan

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:20 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Recently, the actor attended a Youth India Conclave in Jodhpur and after his interview with a leading trade analyst, the actor was joined by girl fans who ran up the stage in a frenzy to dance with him on his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ title track.

Hyderabad: This year, Kartik Aaryan is ruling the hearts like never before. The young superstar has made it to the headlines time and again, and made heads turn with the number of the projects he has been signing lately. It’s been months since ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ revived Bollywood after the pandemic, and craze for it is still on a high. Most importantly, Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba made him more popular amongst kids than ever.

Taking to social media, the fan girl shared a video of the event, writing, “Prisha’s dream come true of performing with @kartikaaryan.”

Recently, in a major news, Rooh Baba’s character was developed into a comic book character considering his major fan-following amongst young kids and family audiences.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took the nation by storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film ‘Aashiqui 3’. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in ‘Freddy’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’ and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.