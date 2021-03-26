It’s terrifying and sad: Radhika Apte on scrutiny of OTT platforms

Apte said apart from providing diverse content to the audience, the OTT platforms serve as a bridge between artistes and makers, both domestic and internationa

By | Published: 2:47 pm

Mumbai: Streamers have been a new source of employment for the entertainment industry, says actor Radhika Apte, who believes the digital space is a medium that can thrive under the freedom of expression.

Apte, whose series “Sacred Games”, “Ghoul” and films “Lust Stories” and “Raat Akeli Hai” have released on the streaming service Netflix, said it is “terrifying” that the over-the-top (OTT) platforms are facing government scrutiny.

“I hope we understand that there has to be freedom of expression and people need to be far more tolerant about the fact that there will be disagreement in life, that is the way of life. I find it terrifying and sad that this is where we are headed,” said Radhika.

Apte said apart from providing diverse content to the audience, the OTT platforms serve as a bridge between artistes and makers, both domestic and international.

“We will have to wait and see how things pan out in the next four to five years, whether it makes actors internationally viable, we mix up actors or projects, or more collaborations. Things don’t happen overnight,” said the 35-year-old actor, who divides her time between Mumbai and London.

Apte is excited about her next digital platform release with producer Anand Gandhi’s upcoming sci-fi comedy series “OK Computer”, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Created and directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, the show imagines a near future where, for the first time, the Homo-Sapiens meet the Robo-Sapiens.

As sci-fi continues to be a lesser tapped genre, the actor said, working on the series was a “refreshing” experience. “OK Computer” also stars Vijay Varma, Jackie Shroff, Kani Kusruti, and Rasika Dugal.