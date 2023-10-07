J-K: 3 dead, 5 injured after car skids off Doda Marmat road, falls into gorge

Three people were killed and five others injured after a car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Humbal in Doda Marmat road

By ANI Published Date - 02:52 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Srinagar: Three people were killed and five others injured after a car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Humbal in Doda Marmat road in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

“Yesterday, late evening, a car rolled off a gorge at Humbal on Doda Marmat road. Three people died and 5 were injured in the accident,” DDC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Thursday, three people were killed as a dumper skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the Dudu area of the Udhampur district, the local police said.

One person was also injured in the accident, according to officials.