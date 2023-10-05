Centre declares Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party as ‘unlawful association’ for 5 yrs

The notification further states that the JKDFP and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set-up of the country

By ANI Published Date - 09:57 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

The notification further states that the JKDFP and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set-up of the country

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday declared the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an unlawful association for a period of five years.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the declaration through a notification announcing the JKDFP as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

The notification mentions that the action is based on inputs that the organization has been involved in “anti-national activities since 1998 and its members have always promoted separatism and terrorist acts in India.” “The members of this organization, by inciting the people, want to make Kashmir a separate Islamic state, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. Many criminal cases have been registered against this organization under various sections of UAPA 1967, IPC 1860, The Arms Act 1959 and Ranbir Penal Code 1932.” The JKDFP was formed in 1998 by Shabir Ahmad Shah, a prominent separatist known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.

As per the MHA notification, Shabir Ahmad Shah had called Kashmir as a ‘dispute’ and ruled out any settlement within the framework of the Constitution of India and the members of the JKDFP have been at the forefront of secessionist activities in the Jammu and Kashmir and want to create a separate Islamic State.

“The leader or members of the JKDFP have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organizations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the notification.

The notification further states that the JKDFP and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set-up of the country.

“The JKDFP and its leaders or members, particularly its founder Shabir Ahmad Shah, have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country. There have been a number of inputs showing linkages of the JKDFP with banned terrorist organizations,” reads the notification.

The JKDFP and its members have been involved in violent terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the State, and its anti-national activities also show disrespect and disregard for the constitutional authority and sovereignty of the State, hence an immediate and prompt action was required against the organisation, clarified the notification.

As per the notification, if there is no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the JKDFP, it will use this opportunity to continue with the anti-national activities that are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country; continue advocating the secession of the Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing its accession to the Union of India; escalate its insurrectionary activities including an attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of the Union of India by destabilizing the Government established by law; and continuing to propagate anti-national sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order.

“The Central Government, having regard to circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an unlawful association with immediate effect, and accordingly, in the exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette,” added the notification.