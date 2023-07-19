J-K: New track to Vaishno Devi cave shrine closed amid inclement weather conditions

Over 2,29,221 pilgrims have performed darshan at the Holy Cave in Amarnath since the beginning of Yatra on July 1, an official statement said.

By ANI Published Date - 11:00 AM, Wed - 19 July 23

Reasi: Amid inclement weather conditions, the new track to Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine was closed, according to a police official.

However, the yatra is going on smoothly through the old track. “The new track to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine has been closed due to inclement weather conditions while chopper service to the shrine is also suspended in Reasi district today. Yatra going on from the old track smoothly”, said Amit Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police.

Vaishno Devi yatra is an annual yatra dedicated to the devotees of the goddess Durga. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has caused landslides in several places.

The Amarnath Yatra was also halted several times due to bad weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31.

Over 2,29,221 pilgrims have performed darshan at the Holy Cave in Amarnath since the beginning of Yatra on July 1, an official statement said.